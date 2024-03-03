Railways' policies being framed keeping only the rich in mind: Rahul Gandhi

Common persons' trains are made to languish to give precedence to the train selected for publicity, Gandhi said.

He claimed that the poor and middle class passengers have been left out of railways' priority.

"To increase the number of AC coaches, the number of general coaches is being reduced.

Not only labourers and farmers but also students and service class people travel in these (general) coaches.

The production of AC coaches has also been increased to three times that of normal coaches," he alleged.

"In fact, ending the tradition of presenting the Railway Budget separately was a conspiracy to hide these exploits," Gandhi charged.

The railways' policies are being framed keeping only the rich in mind and this is a "betrayal" of 80 per cent of India's population that depends on it, he said.

"Trust in Modi is a 'guarantee of betrayal'," Gandhi claimed.