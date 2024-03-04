Nation

Army jawan killed in accidental firing in J-K's Rajouri

Lance Naik Balvir Singh, who was deployed near the AIOS, was hit by a bullet which went off from his service rifle accidentally in Nowshera sector, they said.
Representational image.
Representational image.(File | PTI)
PTI

RAJOURI: An army jawan died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, police said.

Lance Naik Balvir Singh, who was deployed near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), was hit by a bullet which went off from his service rifle accidentally in Nowshera sector, they said.

The army jawan died on the spot and his body has been shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, police said.

Necessary legal formalities have been initiated and investigation into the matter is on, they said.

Representational image.
Situation in Rajouri-Poonch matter of concern; Army enhancing deployment: Gen Manoj Pande
Army jawan
Rajouri
Jammu& Kashmir

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com