Bengal BJP chief's car meets with accident, Majumdar escapes unhurt

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar narrowly escaped injury when his car met with an accident on NH-34 in Shantipur, Nadia district, on Sunday, police said.

Majumdar said the accident took place when his car, which was trying to overtake a bus, was hit by the trailing pilot car.

Three persons in the pilot car sustained injuries, he said.

"As the bus was blocking a side of the highway, my car tried to overtake it and collided with a guard rail put up on the same side by police.

In the process, the trailing pilot car hit my car," he said.

"I escaped unhurt but three occupants of the pilot car were injured," Majumdar, the Balurghat MP, said.

Majumdar, who was fielded by the party from Balurghat Lok Sabha seat for the second time, was returning from a football tournament where he was the chief guest.

He demanded an inquiry to determine if there was any conspiracy to target opposition BJP leaders in the state.