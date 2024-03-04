BJP wins posts of senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation re-election

CHANDIGARH: BJP's Kuljeet Singh Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma defeated their rivals from the Congress to win the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor in the repolls in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Monday.

The Supreme Court on February 20 had overturned the January 30 results of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged a winner, and declared the defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the city's new mayor.

As the mayor is the presiding officer for the elections to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, polls were held again.

Sandhu won the post of senior deputy mayor by securing 19 votes.