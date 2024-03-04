Cop thrashes two youth tied with ropes in MP; suspended

BETUL: A head constable has been suspended for allegedly beating up two youth tied with ropes in connection with a theft case in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Desli village under Mohda police station limits last week and a video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, an official said.

In the video, the two young men are seen tied with ropes and being beaten up by a policeman with a plastic pipe in front of some shops while some persons are standing nearby.