Guwahati Diary: ‘One person whom Himanta fears is me’

‘One person whom Himanta fears is me’

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said if there is one person that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid of, it is he. “I am certain that if there is one person in Assam that Himanta Biswa Sarma truly fears, it is me. His acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family betrays his innermost fears,” Borah said. Giving examples of the CM’s “acrimonious” behaviour towards him, Borah said the CM transferred the former’s brother and sister-in-law – both government servants – to two opposite ends of Assam. He said that those who attacked him in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were allowed to roam free.

Tata semiconductor unit to generate employment

The Assam government is ecstatic that a semiconductor packaging unit is coming up in the state. The unit, to be set up by Tata Group in central Assam’s Morigaon district, entails an investment of `27,000 crore. This is one of the three such units approved by the Centre recently. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state would extend all necessary aid to the unit. “An estimated 30,000 people will get direct and indirect employment. It is a very big achievement. Assam never had such an achievement in the industrial sector,” Sarma said. The unit will develop indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including flip chip.

Device capable of recording motion signals

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati have developed a cost-effective gel-based wearable device which is capable of recording motion signals. In a statement, the institute said the ‘Organohydrogel’ sensor, placed on the body of a patient in a comatose state or facing a similar condition, through a wireless device and a smartphone can monitor subtle movements over an extended period. This provides healthcare professionals with invaluable insights into the patient’s conditions. “Flexible and wearable electronics play a pivotal role in augmenting human capabilities, serving functions like artificial skin and prosthetics to assist human movements,” the statement said.

