INDIA bloc will open 'closed doors' of jobs for youth: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Narendra Modi government for "not filling up" vacant posts and asserted that it is the INDIA bloc's resolve to open the "closed doors" of jobs for the youth.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi's intention is not to provide employment.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Youth of the country, note one thing! Narendra Modi's intention is not to provide employment. Far from creating new posts, he is also sitting on the vacant posts of the central government."