ISRO chief Somnath diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya-L1 launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Chief S Somnath recently revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer on the day India's Aditya-L1 mission was launched into space.

In an interview with Tarmalk media house, Somnath confirmed that he was diagnosed with cancer and underwent an operation followed by chemotherapy.

Speaking of his experience, he said, "It was a shock for the family. But now, I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution."

"I was uncertain about a complete cure at the time; I was undergoing the process," he admitted, highlighting the ongoing nature of his battle against cancer."

Nonetheless, his recovery has been nothing short of miraculous. After spending just four days in the hospital, he returned to his duties at Isro, working without pain from the fifth day onward.

"I will be undergoing regular checkups and scans. But now I am completely cured and have resumed my duties," Somnath said.