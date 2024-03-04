PM to intensify campaign for LS polls from today

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the likely announcement for election dates for the 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend at least 29 programmes across 12 states and UTs over the next 10 days, starting from March 4.
As a part of inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects in line with making India as a “developed nation” by 2047, Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar again between March 4 and 6, besides other states thereafter.
In his first leg of the visits, the PM will visit Telangana on March 4 to inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore.
According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday, after Telangana, Modi will visit Tamil Nadu’s Kalpakkam the same day. On March 5 again, he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones for multiple projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Telangana, and the same day, he will visit Odisha to announce development projects worth Rs 19,600 crore.
On March 6, the Prime Minister will inaugurate foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata and inaugurate the under-river metro tunnel as well.
After Kolkata, Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar’s Bettiah where he is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 12,800 crore. That would be the PM’s second visit in less than a week to Bihar.
In Bihar’s Bettiah, Modi will inaugurate the 109-km Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline of Indian Oil, which is aimed at providing cleaner cooking fuel in areas neighbouring Nepal.
The new pipeline will act as a strategic supply point of petroleum products in Nepal in addition to covering Bihar’s eight districts — East Champaran, West Champaran, Siwan, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur.
As part of his visits, Modi will hold public meetings in Adilabad in Telangana and Chennai in Tamil Nadu. He will also address a public meeting in Chandikhole in Odisha, before travelling to West Bengal.
On March 7, the PM will visit Jammu and Kashmir and on return, will attend a media event in Delhi in the evening. On March 8, Modi will participate in the first-ever National Creator’s Award in Delhi and then leave for Assam.
On March 10, he is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh to dedicate to the nation various projects in Azamgarh. He will attend an event in Delhi the next day related to ‘Namo Drone Didi’ and ‘Lakhpati Didi’ programmes.
