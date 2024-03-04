PM to intensify campaign for LS polls from today

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the likely announcement for election dates for the 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend at least 29 programmes across 12 states and UTs over the next 10 days, starting from March 4.

As a part of inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects in line with making India as a “developed nation” by 2047, Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar again between March 4 and 6, besides other states thereafter.

In his first leg of the visits, the PM will visit Telangana on March 4 to inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore.