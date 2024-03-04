Political parties urged to prioritise agenda of the disabled in manifestos

NEW DELHI: Disability rights groups have urged political parties to prioritise the issues of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in their manifestos for the coming Lok Sabha elections and to “seriously” consider them as a “decisive voting bloc.”

Launching a first-of-its-kind manifesto asking for a seat on the policy table, the disabled rights groups urged political parties to allocate 5 per cent of the total budget allocation for persons with disabilities, release disability budget statements, announce a policy that promotes affordable and accessible health insurance, and protects them from discrimination.

Led by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in collaboration with the National Disability Network, the groups have also asked the political parties to promise better accessibility, social security and socio-political inclusion.

“Citizens with disabilities form 7 per cent of the population of India, and there are more than 1 crore registered voters as per the Election Commission. As Lok Sabha elections draw near, it is essential that the voices of persons with disabilities are heard in the election discussions,” said Arman Ali, executive director of NCPEDP.

Besides, the rights group also urged the parties to announce a scheme in line with Ayushman Bharat for persons with disabilities. The Ayushman Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the world’s largest health assurance scheme in which cashless cover of up to Rs 5 lakh each is given to eligible families per annum for their hospital treatment.