Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. (File photo | EPS)
Nation

'Abused your rights': SC rebukes TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark

The top court also asked the Sports Minister why he moved the court with his plea after abusing his right of freedom of speech and expression.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark and asked why he has moved the top court with his plea after abusing his right of freedom of speech and expression.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Stalin that he is a minister and should know the consequences of his remark.

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Sanatana Dharma comments don’t violate oath of office: Udhayanidhi Stalin

"You abuse your right under Article 19(1)(a) (of the Constitution). You abuse your right under Article 25. Now you are exercising your right under Article 32 (to file plea in the Supreme Court)? Do you not know the consequences of what you said? You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences," the bench said and adjourned the matter to March 15.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated."

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin.
It’s my duty to oppose Sanatana Dharma as a human being: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Supreme Court
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Sanatan Dharma
Stalin on Sanatan Dharma

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com