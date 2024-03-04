Shortage of teachers in Uttarakhand’s hilly areas poses new challenge for govt

DEHRADUN: Despite ongoing efforts by the Uttarakhand Education Ministry, the basic and secondary education system in the state is yet to gather pace. A staggering 10,946 positions for permanent teachers remain unfilled in the hilly districts. There are 6,632 vacancies in secondary education and 4,314 in basic education.

Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat told this newspaper that there were 4,253 openings for teachers and 2,379 vacancies for assistant teachers (LT) in these districts.

However, there are currently 2,594 guest teachers employed in teaching roles and 1,123 guest teachers working as assistant teachers (LT), which partially addresses the shortfall, said Rawat.

“In addition, delays in recruitment are being attributed to the State Public Service Commission and Subordinate Service Selection Commission,” he said. He highlighted the pressing need for prompt intervention, noting that “despite the Transfer Act being enforced to facilitate transparent transfers, teachers are reluctant to accept postings in the hilly regions.”

Acknowledging the fact that there are no principals in 516 primary schools and 45 upper primary schools in basic education, the Education Minister said, there are 3,253 vacancies for assistant teachers in primary schools and 500 vacancies for assistant teachers in upper primary schools.

“The number of vacant positions for teachers changes due to retirements, promotions, transfers, etc. in districts,” he said.