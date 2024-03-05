BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil writes to Dy CM Fadnavis over threats from 'allies'

PUNE: Maharashtra BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing some functionaries of "ally partners" of using foul language against him and threatening not to allow him to move freely in his former assembly constituency Indapur.

Patil, however, has not mentioned the name of any alliance partner of the BJP or their functionaries in the letter.

He is the former MLA from Indapur in Pune district who was defeated in the 2019 state polls by Datta Bharne, the candidate of the then undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

After a split in the Sharad Pawar-founded outfit, Bharne is now with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is an ally of the BJP in the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition 'Mahayuti' in the state.