BJP snubs Lalu jibe at PM with ‘Modi Ka Parivar’

Leaders from Bihar were notably quick and unified in their support, prominently featuring “Modi Ka Parivar” on their platforms. In a press briefing later that day, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed disappointment over the opposition’s long-standing practice of launching personal attacks on Modi, which he described as “petty” and painful. He referenced a recent instance at a rally in Patna, where Lalu Prasad Yadav made disparaging remarks about Modi in front of INDIA alliance leaders.

On Monday, as BJP supporters publicly aligned themselves with “Modi Ka Parivar,” Prime Minister Modi, at a rally in Telangana, criticised the RJD and the INDIA alliance without naming them. He accused them of being engrossed in corruption, nepotism, and appeasement. Modi highlighted their nervous response to his criticisms of dynastic politics, countering claims of his lack of familial connections by stating, “140 crore countrymen are my family, and those without anyone also belong to the Modi family, as do I.”