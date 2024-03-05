BSP leader Mahendra Gupta shot dead in MP's Chhatarpur

CHHATARPUR: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh has been shot dead in the state's Chhatarpur city, police said.

Mahendra Gupta was shot in the head near a marriage garden on Sagar Road on Monday night, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

"Gupta died on the spot. The accused fled from the crime scene," the SP said.