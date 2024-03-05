Desperate Modi govt, clutching on straws: Congress on SBI moving SC on electoral bonds

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the State Bank of India moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, alleging that the Modi government is using the largest bank of the country as a shield to hide its "dubious dealings".

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

In its verdict last month, the top court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the poll panel by March 6.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress' position on the electoral bonds scheme is that it is "opaque, undemocratic and destroyed the level playing field".

"Modi government is using the largest bank of our country as a shield to hide its dubious dealings through Electoral Bonds," he said.

No less than the Supreme Court of India had struck down Modi government's "black money conversion scheme" of Electoral Bonds, holding it "unconstitutional", "violative of RTI" and "illegal" and asking SBI to furnish donor details by March 6, he said.

"But the BJP wants it to be done after Lok Sabha elections.The tenure of this Lok Sabha will end on 16th June and SBI wants to share the data by 30th June," Kharge said.

"The BJP is the main beneficiary of this "fraudulent scheme", he alleged.

"Isn't the government conveniently hiding the BJP's shady dealings where contracts of highways, ports, airports, power plants etc. were handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cronies in lieu of these opaque electoral bonds," he asked.

"Experts say that the 44,434 automated data entries of donors can be divulged and matched in just 24 hours.Why does the SBI then need 4 more months to collate this information?" he said.

"Congress party was crystal clear that the Electoral Bonds scheme was opaque, undemocratic and destroyed level playing field.But the Modi government, PMO and FM bulldozed every institution - RBI, Election Commission, Parliament and Opposition to fill BJP's coffers," Kharge alleged.

"Now a desperate Modi Govt, clutching on straws, is trying to use SBI to bulldoze the Supreme Court's judgement!" he said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also hit out at the government and urged the Supreme Court to not allow SBI's plea.

"Supreme Court should not allow @TheOfficialSBI to get away with its chicanery on Electoral Bonds," Tewari said on X.