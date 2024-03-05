Gujarat: Nitin Patel pulls out of race in Mehsana seat

AHMEDABAD: Amid growing suspense in Gujarat BJP over names of candidates in remaining 11 Lok Sabha seats, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Nitin Patel has withdrawn his claim to contest from Mehsana Lok Sabha seat. This is not the first time Nitin Patel has filed and withdrawn his candidacy; during the 2022 assembly elections, Patel first filed for the MLA position and then withdrew his candidacy.

Patel is a leader of Gujarat’s influential Patidar community. However, the event of filing a candidature twice and then withdrawing it has evoked rumours in Gujarat politics.