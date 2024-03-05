Introspect on deserved global reputation as 'world's terrorism factory'; India hits out at Pakistan in UNHRC

We have taken the floor previously during this Session and conveyed our disinclination to waste the Council's time in responding to fallacious comments about India, by one particular delegation, which does so as they do not have anything constructive to contribute, Kaur said on Monday.

Without naming Pakistan, Kaur said it is unfortunate that this country continues with its diatribe against India, including by continuing to misuse the OIC's platform to further their own politically motivated agenda.

We do not wish to dignify such remarks by responding to them and are taking the floor again only to urge that delegation to introspect on their own appalling human rights record and their deserved global reputation as the world's terrorism factory, Kaur said.