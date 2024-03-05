Jayant names candidates for Bijnor, Baghpat

LUCKNOW: Making a smart political move, Jayant Chaudhury, chief of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the newly inducted NDA ally, announced candidates of his party from two Lok Sabha constituencies of western UP—Bijnor and Baghpat—on Monday evening.
So far, the BJP has not made any formal announcement regarding the seats allocated to the RLD. However, there had been a strong buzz around those two Lok Sabah seats being given to the RLD.
Releasing the list of two Lok Sabha candidates—Chandan Chauhan from Bijnor and Dr Rajkumar Sangwan from Baghpat, an RLD stronghold – Jayant also announced name of Yogesh Chaudhury as party candidate for upcoming UP Council election for 13 seats.
While Chandan Chauhan, the candidate from Bijnor, is the sitting MLA of RLD from Meerapur assembly segment under Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Sangwan, with a clean image, is party’s national general secretary. Speculations said Jayant wanted to field his wife from Baghpat, but to escape any allegation of dynastic favoritism, the RLD chief preferred Dr Sangwan.