Jayant names candidates for Bijnor, Baghpat

LUCKNOW: Making a smart political move, Jayant Chaudhury, chief of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the newly inducted NDA ally, announced candidates of his party from two Lok Sabha constituencies of western UP—Bijnor and Baghpat—on Monday evening.

So far, the BJP has not made any formal announcement regarding the seats allocated to the RLD. However, there had been a strong buzz around those two Lok Sabah seats being given to the RLD.