Karaikal North AINRC MLA Thirumurugan sworn in as Puducherry Minister

PUDUCHERRY: PNR Thirumurugan, AINRC MLA from Karaikal (North) constituency is set to be sworn in as minister in the NDA ministry led by N Rangasamy on March 7. The president has appointed him as minister, following the recommendation of Chief Minister Rangasamy.

The 51-year-old three-time MLA and son of former Congress MLA R Nalamaharajan would be the sixth minister in the council of ministers. He was appointed to the vacant post after Chandriya Priyanka from Nedungadu (SC) constituency in Karaikal was removed by the CM in October last year.

She held the portfolios of Transport, Adi Dravidar Welfare, Housing and Art and Culture. By this, the representation of Karaikal in the ministry will be maintained, the sources said.

After keeping the post vacant for over four months, now the chief minister has decided to fill up the post. This is seen as primarily for the Lok Sabha polls by giving ministerial representation to the Karaikal region of the UT.

(With inputs from Online Desk)