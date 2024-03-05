Kolkata Diary | Civic body to roll out offline certificate

Those who obtained their building permit offline will be given the completion certificate offline, Kolkata Muncipal Corporation mayor Firhad Hakim announced. These will be exceptions from the current system where building permits as well as completion certificates are issued online. Hakim said this was being done to prevent some difficulties that had emerged while trying to issue online completion certificates to owners of buildings who get their permits offline. For the past years, the KMC has been issuing building permits online. Similarly, completion certificates are being issued online only for six months.

New flyover to link EM Bypass and New Town

A flyover connecting EM Bypass and new Town, for which `150 crore was allocated in the state budget for 2024-25, will take off from the Metropolitan Crossing on EM Bypass and end near New Town’s Mahishbathan. Sources in the state urban development department said there will be two ramps—one each near Nicco Park and Nalban—that vehicles heading towards EM Bypass from Salt Lake can use. This third ramp will go down near College in Sector V and other parts of Salt Lake or a part of New Town. A 1.5 km stretch of 7.1 km long flyover will run above the East Kolkata wetlands.

Civic body to desilt and refurbish brick sewer line

The Kolkata civic body will desilt and refurbish a brick sewer line between Moulali and the Palmer’s Bridge drainage pumping station in Entally, which was built in the 1870s, and plays a crucial role in draining out rainwater from Central part of the state capital. The 1.1 drainage line carries rainwater coming through sewer lines under Lenin Sarani and APC road to the drainage pumping station, from it is drained out of the city through a canal. If the speed of rainwater flows through the 1.1km stretch would slow down, the areas in its backyard would usually end up suffering from waterlogging on the days of heavy rain, said an official of the civic body.

Pranab Mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com