Nadda vacates RS seat from HP, likely to keep Gujarat one

NEW DELHI: BJP national president JP Nadda has resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership, representing Himachal Pradesh. His resignation was accepted by the Rajya Sabha, effective March 4. Nadda’s tenure as a Rajya Sabha member for Himachal Pradesh, set to conclude on April 2, has ended early.

He was recently elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament from Gujarat, securing a six-year term. BJP sources indicated that Nadda’s resignation was necessary to facilitate his swearing-in as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, in accordance with parliamentary rules. His resignation was a formal requirement to retain Gujarat seat.

According to Rajya Sabha rules, a member cannot simultaneously represent two states in the Upper House.

“His resignation from Himachal Pradesh seat was obligatory to represent Gujarat,” stated a BJP leader. Nadda succeeded Purushottam Rupala as the unopposed RS member from Gujarat. Rupala is now contesting Rajkot LS seat. Serving as the national president of the BJP since 2020, Nadda has recently received an extension at the national convention. Close to PM Modi, Nadda was health minister in Modi’s first government from 2014 to 2019.

He also represented Bilaspur in Himachal as an MLA from 2007 to 2012 and from 1993 to 2003 and was minister of forest environment, science, and technology in the state.