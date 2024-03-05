NSCN faction issues diktat, seeks to oust LGBTQ+ from Nagaland in 3 days

GUWAHATI: The LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) movement has suffered a setback in Nagaland.

An insurgent group in a peace mode has asked “non-locals”, who arrived in the state to propagate and encourage LGBTQ, to leave the “Naga-inhabited areas” within three days.

The Nikki Sumi faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), better known as NSCN-K (Niki), issued the diktat on the heels of the first LGBTQ conclave in the state held in commercial hub Dimapur on February 29.

The outfit said LGBTQ, which is alien to the Naga society and was never heard of among the Naga people, is trying to make a foothold in the Naga society “to corrupt and tow away the minds of Naga people, especially the younger generation, from our cultural and religious beliefs.”

“It not only poses a serious threat to the moral ethics of the Nagas but is also against the teachings of Christianity. The NSCN/GPRN shall not be blinded and allow external elements to replace our traditional and religious values with unrighteous and unethical ways of life,” the NSCN-K (Nikki) said in a statement.

The statement also said that the Nagas, as Christians, would not tolerate non-locals coming from elsewhere and try and destroy the fabric of the Naga society.

The insurgent group asked the Nagas, including churches, to be ever vigilant about such “evil forces trying to destroy the existence of our society”.