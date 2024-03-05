Priyanka steps in to douse Himachal fire to make ‘Plan B’ ready

NEW DELHI: As the uncertainty in Himachal Pradesh continues, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi met disgruntled minister Vikramaditya Singh here on Monday. Sources said the leadership is of the view that there is no need for change at the helm and the Congress government will complete its five year term. Sources also claimed that the high command was able to stave off the crisis for the time being.

The state plunged into a crisis last week following cross -voting by six MLAs in Rajya Sabha polls in favour of BJP.

“The Congress leadership has faith in Sukhu and the work he has done till now. A change in leadership is unlikely,” said sources.