Priyanka steps in to douse Himachal fire to make ‘Plan B’ ready

NEW DELHI: As the uncertainty in Himachal Pradesh continues, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi met disgruntled minister Vikramaditya Singh here on Monday. Sources said the leadership is of the view that there is no need for change at the helm and the Congress government will complete its five year term. Sources also claimed that the high command was able to stave off the crisis for the time being.
The state plunged into a crisis last week following cross -voting by six MLAs in Rajya Sabha polls in favour of BJP.
“The Congress leadership has faith in Sukhu and the work he has done till now. A change in leadership is unlikely,” said sources.
The government has more support than the majority figure of 32, said a leader. After the disqualification of six MLAs under the anti-defection law, the number in the House is 62. Allegations about the government by the BJP and rebel MLAs are false, said sources.
According to a senior leader, Khrage spoke to Vikramaditya at length and heard his grouse about CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s style of functioning. Vikramaditya, the son of HPCC chief Pratibha Singh and late former CM Virbhadra Singh, resigned as PWD minister last week, alleging that the Sukhu government “had stifled the voices of the legislators and they were unable to function independently.”
It was learnt that after deliberating on the situation, the leaders felt that Sukhu should remain as chief Minister at least till the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was also attended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. After hearing the side of Vikramaditya, the leadership felt the situation doesn’t call for an immediate replacement of the Chief Minister, said a leader aware of the developments. The minister’s hands were not tied, he said. Earlier Vikramaditya said,
“The state government failed to alot even a small piece of land on Mall Road to install the statue of my father Virbhadra Singh, who was the CM of Himachal Pradesh six times, because of whom this government was formed…We are emotional people, we have nothing to do with posts…But this is very unfortunate...I am very hurt, not politically but emotionally. ”
As Vikramaditya’s mother Pratibha Singh also extended support to the six disqualified Congress MLAs, the party was in a tight spot. Pratibha Singh is currently the Himachal Pradesh Congress unit chief.
Congress promises paper leak compensation
The Congress manifesto committee headed by former Union Minister P Chidambaram held a meeting on Monday to discuss the draft manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. In tune with its promises, the thrust will be on young people, farmers, welfare schemes for women and nationwide caste census. Sources said to address unemployment, the party may promise Germany-style apprenticeship. The spiraling unemployment rates have been the mainstay of Rahul Gandhi’s attack against the BJP government. On Sunday, Gandhi said unemployment rate in India is double the figure in Pakistan and more than Bangladesh and Bhutan. The manifesto is likely to promise compensation for paper leaks, a major concern for the job seekers. The party will also promise loan waiver for farmers, a legalized MSP, and 100% counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail slips in elections if it is voted to power.