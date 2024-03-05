Proper storytelling, documentation significant in temples' restoration: Union minister at book launch

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, here on Monday, stressed the significance of proper storytelling and documentation in the attempt to restore temples by fair means. Defending the restoration of Hindu places of worship, she emphasised that the government is using concrete evidence with legal proceedings and not indulging in evoking emotions among the people.

“We need the right kind of storytelling, highlighting it and wherever necessary… so that the civilizational attempt to restore (temples) is done with fairness…we are not trying to emotionalise anything…emotion we have inside, but proof with which we go to the court should stand out for itself,” Sitharaman said at a book release event here, as reported by PTI.

The construction of the three-storeyed Ram temple in Ayodhya is underway after the Supreme Court verdict came in favour of the temple in 2019. Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla idol as per prescribed rituals.

Speaking at a book launch event on Monday evening here, she said documentation has been an inherent part of the Hindu way of life. "Wherever digging takes place, idols of gods are found as they serve as historical records which are now accepted by the courts," she said.