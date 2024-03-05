Spanish biker rape: Couple depart for Nepal, all eight accused arrested

RANCHI: The Spanish biker, who was gang-raped by eight people on Friday night in Dumka, finally departed for Nepal on Tuesday amid tight security.

The local administration accompanied her till Bihar borders from where they will go towards Nepal.

Before departing from Dumka, she expressed her gratitude towards the people of India, stating that the incident should not be construed as a reflection of the nation as a whole. She said that the Indians are good and was good to them during their six month stay in the country.

“I do not blame Indian people…they have been very good to us…we have been here for the last six months and all that time, they cared about us… helped us and were good to us. I want the criminals to be punished hard and all of them should get arrested and anyone who thinks to do that should think twice and not repeat it again,” said the Spanish biker.

She further added that the police are doing the best work they can do and wished that everyone gets similar treatment, whoever needs their help in the country.

“It was an incident which could happen anywhere; I still believe that India is a good country, and the people here are very nice. People of India are nice. I don't blame the people, but I blame the criminals. People of India have treated me very well, and were very kind to me,” said the Spanish rape victim.

Meanwhile, all the eight accused persons have been arrested and sent to jail.

Notably, the Spanish woman, who is on a bike tour of India with her husband and going towards Nepal through India from Bangladesh, was gang raped by seven people in Dumka. An FIR has been lodged at Hansdiha Police Station and arrests have been made.

Raising concern over the issue, the Jharkhand High Court took suo-moto cognizance of the matter issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police and Dumka Superintendent of Police seeking the action taken report in the case by Thursday.

Looking at the seriousness of the matter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also written a letter to Jharkhand DGP requesting to expedite the investigation into the case. NCW has also condemned the brutal gang-rape of the Spanish tourist and sent one of its representatives to inquire the facts of the case and meet the victim and concerned Police officials in Jharkhand.

The harrowing incident took place after they reached Kurumahat under Hansdiha police station area of Dumka with her husband. When the couple was taking rest in a tent in Kunji village, when eight people barged into their tent, beat her husband, robbed their money and raped the woman.