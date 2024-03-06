Bihar: Hajipur set for battle between chacha & bhatija

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) plans to organise a rally under Sahebganj assembly segment of Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar on March 10 to decide its future course of action even as RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav offered the former to contest upcoming general election with ‘grand alliance’.

The Jan Ashirvad Yatra of Chirag Paswan is considered significant in the wake of party’s repeated demand from NDA for Hajipur and Vaishali Lok Sabha seats among others. On the other hand, Chirag’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras is adamant on seeking his re-election from Hajipur seat. He is at present a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

On Monday, election committee of BJP, a major ally of NDA, held a meeting to brainstorm seat sharing formula among the NDA partners. Several leaders, including union ministers Nityanand Rai and Giriraj Singh, deputy CMs—Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawade attended.