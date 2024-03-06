Chhattisgarh police ink MoU with National Law University for training on new criminal laws ahead of 2024 rollout

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) to impart a comprehensive training-cum-sensitisation programme on the new criminal laws that will come into effect on 1 July 2024.

The agreement was inked at the state police headquarter in Nava Raipur at a function attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, State Home Minister Vijay Sharma and senior officials.

The three new criminal bills were enacted by the union home ministry and passed by the parliament in December last year. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam to replace Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act will recondition the criminal justice system in the country.

The MoU will integrate capacity-building programmes covering the senior police officials, station house officers and other field staff of the department. The programmes will engage former Jurists from the Supreme Court, high courts, senior counsels from the courts and academic experts.