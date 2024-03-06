Climate change widens income gap for rural women in India: UN report

NEW DELHI: A new report by the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) underlined that rural women's income in India has been disproportionately affected due to extreme weather events as India is one of the worst affected regions by drought and heat stress in the world. However, the study finds rural people and their climate vulnerabilities are barely visible in national climate plans.

In female-headed rural households, people live in poverty and older populations suffer significantly greater financial loss than men-headed families as their capacity to react and adapt to extreme weather events is unequal.

The report ‘Unjust Climate’ analyses India as one of the most exposed regions of the world with drought, heat stress and extreme precipitation. It impacts on an average, especially female-headed households losing 8 per cent more of their income due to heat stress and 3 per cent more due to floods compared to male-headed households.

This translates to a per capita reduction of USD 83 due to heat stress and USD 35 due to floods, totalling USD 37 billion and USD 16 billion respectively across all Lower Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).