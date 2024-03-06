Days after tripartite accord, TIPRA Motha decides to join Tripura government

GUWAHATI: The TIPRA Motha has decided to join the BJP government in Tripura.

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma confirmed the development. The swearing in of two TIPRA Motha legislators – Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma – is likely to take place on Thursday.

The decision comes just days after the Centre had signed a tripartite agreement with Tripura government and TIPRA Motha towards finding a “constitutional solution” to the various problems faced by the state’s indigenous tribal population – Tiprasa.

“Now that an accord has been signed, we thought we need to send our own indigenous MLAs to the government which is also a party to the accord,” Pradyot told this newspaper.

He said the two MLAs had been clearly instructed to go and speak on behalf of TIPRA Motha and the tribal community.

“I have told them to speak not for the government but for the people. If they feel the government is not listening to our voices, we have the right to recall them,” the TIPRA Motha chief said.

He said the government had asked him if he would like to send his party MLAs to the ministry and he accepted the offer.

“I said yes because we have to see that there is smooth implementation of the accord. We also want the various inaccuracies in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to be corrected. We want money to come to TTAADC. Our agenda is very clear. We are here to speak for our people,” Pradyot said.

“While I will continue to raise my voice outside the cabinet, the two will do it in the cabinet,” he added.

The TIPRA Motha had bagged 13 of the state’s 60 seats in the 2023 state elections to emerge as the second single largest party after BJP.

The accord will take care of the various issues raised by TIPRA Motha relating to the history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language of the indigenous tribals.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said it was agreed that the issues would be resolved through dialogues.

“I believe the tripartite agreement will fulfil the aspirations of the tribals,” he stated after the signing of the accord.