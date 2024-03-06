Dehradun Diary | ONGC awarded at Vasantotsav festival

The vibrant Vasantotsav-2024, a three-day spring festival at Raj Bhavan in Dehradun, concluded on Sunday. The festival attracted many visitors who enjoyed the beauty of blooming flowers and a variety of engaging programs. A highlight of the event was the awarding of this year’s prestigious running trophy to ONGC for outstanding performance. ONGC secured awards in five categories, closely followed by IIT Roorkee with awards in four categories. In total, 153 awards were presented across 53 sub-categories within 15 main categories. Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd.) honoured the winners.

Dhami launches projects worth Rs 71k crore

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led a ground-breaking ceremony for investment proposals derived from the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023. The ceremony, which took place at a Rajpur Road hotel, saw the foundation laying for 11 projects. Chief Minister Dhami announced that ground-breaking for projects worth Rs 27,000 crores is in progress, with a total of Rs 71,000 crores worth of projects already initiated. He also encouraged entrepreneurs to become brand ambassadors in their upcoming endeavours and play a significant role in the state’s development.

Congress’ Pritam denies rumours of joining BJP

Amidst speculation following the BJP’s candidate announcement for Tehri, rumors of former Pradesh Congress President Pritam Singh switching to the BJP have been silenced. Pritam Singh firmly stated that he had not engaged in discussions with the BJP at either the central or state level. Addressing the rumors, Pritam Singh criticized those who spread baseless controversies about his potential candidacy from the BJP for the Tehri Lok Sabha seat. Additionally, speculation within Congress suggested that Pritam Singh’s defection to the BJP could position him as a candidate for Tehri, though he refutes these claims.

