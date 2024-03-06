'Drone Sisters' soar in agriculture, elevating women's roles and farming efficiency across India

PATAUDI: Once a housewife in rural India, Sharmila Yadav always wanted to be a pilot and is now living her dream remotely, flying a heavy-duty drone across the skies to cultivate the country's picturesque farmlands.

Yadav, 35, is among hundreds of women trained to fly fertiliser-spraying aircraft under the government-backed "Drone Sister" programme.

The scheme aims to help modernise farming by reducing labour costs, as well as saving time and water in an industry hamstrung by its reliance on outdated technology and growing climate change challenges.

It is also a portent of rural's changing attitudes towards working women, who have traditionally found few opportunities to join the labour force and are often stigmatised for doing so.

"Earlier, it was difficult for women to step out of the house. They were supposed to do only household chores and look after the children," mother-of-two Yadav said, after a day's work crisscrossing a drone through the clear blue sky above a lush green field of young wheat stalks.

"Women who went out for work were looked down upon. They were taunted for neglecting their motherly duties. But now mindsets are changing gradually."

Yadav was a homemaker for 16 years after marrying her farmer husband, with few job opportunities for women in her small rural hamlet near the town of Pataudi, a few hours' drive from the capital New Delhi.