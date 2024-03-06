Jharkhand CM to launch widow remarriage promotion scheme on March 6

This step comes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Earlier, the Jharkhand government presented a budget of Rs 1.28 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25. This was the first budget of the newly formed Champai Soren government.

The budgetary estimates for next year were up 10 per cent from the previous budget estimates of 2023-24 and 6.5 per cent up against the revised estimates.

The JMM-led coalition government had presented a budget of Rs 1.16 lakh crore for the current financial year 2023-24. The budgeted figures were later upwardly revised to Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 2.02 per cent, against the target of limiting it to 3.0 per cent of GSDP in the financial year 2024-25.