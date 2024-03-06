Mehbooba sends feelers to Cong, NC for 2 seats

SRINAGAR: Amid the deadlock in talks among the INDIA bloc parties on seat sharing for five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference announcing to contest three Valley seats, the PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is considering to contest from either of two Valley seats. They include one held by NC president Farooq Abdullah if the talks between the parties fail.

A senior PDP leader said the party chief Mehbooba Mufti is strongly in favour of the NC, Congress and PDP jointly contesting the Lok Sabha polls in J&K to prevent division of secular votes and to keep BJP away. He said all the three parties, who are part of the INDIA bloc, understand that if they fight against each other, then the BJP will be the ultimate winner. “The division of secular votes will give an advantage”.

The NC, Congress and PDP have held some rounds of talks to discuss the seat sharing arrangements for five J&K Lok Sabha seats.