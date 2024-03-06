On Maharashtra turf, Amit Shah hits out at ‘dynastic politics’ of Oppn

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition over dynastic politics and appealed to the youth to vote for PM Narendra Modi to ensure his third term.
Shah is touring Maharashtra for two days in a bid to resolve differences among NDA alliance partners over sharing Lok Sabha seats. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads his faction of Shiv Sena, has demanded 22 seats while BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked for 18 seats against BJP’s offer of 11 and four seats respectively.
Shah addressed a rally in Akola and participated in a local programme in Sambhaji Nagar. On Wednesday, he will have a meeting with NDA partners in Mumbai.
The Union Home Minister said the youth should take an active part in the elections for their bright future. “Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul Gandhi prime minister, Uddhav Thackeray is working to make his son Aaditya chief minister and Sharad Pawar also wants to make his daughter Supriya Sule the CM,” he said.
“Opposition leaders are working for their children’s future while Modi is working for your future,” Shah told the youth. He said during the Congress rule, India’s economy stood at 11th spot globally, but Modi in the last decade has brought it to the fifth place.