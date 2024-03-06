‘One poll’ report before poll dates are out

The panel may suggest that in case a government falls due to a no-confidence vote or if there is a hung House, a “unity government” can be explored with representatives from various political parties. If the unity government formula fails, the commission may suggest holding fresh elections for the remainder of the term of the House. The panel may also propose a constitutional amendment for a common voter list.

The commission’s recommendations are in tune with the 21st Law Commission report, which said that simultaneous polls would save public money, but were not possible within the existing framework of the Constitution.

The 21st Law Commission has suggested that in case of a hung Parliament or assembly, then the President or Governor should install a government that will enjoy the support of the House, giving an opportunity to the largest party along with their pre-poll or post-poll alliances. Still, if no government is formed, the President may call an all-party meet. If the above options fail, mid-term polls should be called, the report said.