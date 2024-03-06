Political leadership spearheaded India’s efforts to eliminate tuberculosis

As we navigate the winding path towards a tuberculosis-free India, it is imperative to recognise the beacon of hope emanating from the country’s steadfast commitment and determination. In the labyrinth of global health challenges, tuberculosis (TB) remains a persistent foe, particularly in countries like India. Despite significant strides in medical science and public health, TB continues to exact a heavy toll on human lives and socio-economic development. However, amidst the adversities, there shine a beacon of hope. In the quest for ending TB in India, political willpower stands as the cornerstone of progress and success.

One of the primary challenges in combating TB globally has been the lack of sustained political commitment. Historically, TB has been overshadowed by other prioritised health issues, and resources allocated to its prevention, diagnosis and treatment have often been inadequate. However, in recent years, there has been a notable shift in this narrative, with political leaders increasingly recognising the gravity of the TB problem and the need for decisive action.

Political leadership serves as the catalyst for mobilising resources, galvanising stakeholders, and driving policy reforms. It sets the agenda, marshals support, and holds accountable those responsible for implementing TB control measures. Without strong political commitment, even the most well-crafted plans risk languishing on paper, leaving millions of people with TB without access to life-saving interventions.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led this shift in political commitment to end TB. In March 2018, PM Modi made a firm commitment to end TB in India by 2025, five years ahead of global SDG (sustainable development goals) targets; and from that moment, there was no looking back at the progress in TB elimination efforts in India. His vision and ambition generated incredible efforts in India and served as an example and trigger for several other leaders, Heads of State and Governments from other countries.