Punjab Budget focuses on health, education

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, totalling Rs 2,04,918 crore, was presented on Tuesday without the introduction of any new taxes.

The budget prioritises education, featuring special proposals for ‘Schools of Brilliance’ and ‘Schools of Happiness.’ Health is another significant focus, though the anticipated financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for women above 18 years of age was not announced due to the state’s challenging fiscal situation.

The budget encompasses numerous new initiatives, including the transformation of 100 government senior secondary schools into ‘Schools of Brilliance’ and 100 primary government schools into ‘Schools of Happiness.’ Cheema said that the government would not impose any new taxes and expects total revenue receipts to be Rs 1,03,936 crore in 2024-25, with Rs 58,900 crore from its own tax revenue. Additionally, the state anticipates receiving Rs 22,041 crore as its share of central taxes and Rs 11,748 crore as grants-in-aid from the Centre.