Rahul ‘Nyay’ yatra in Gujarat awaits big-ticket exodus

AHMEDABAD: More than three Congress MLAs and other leaders are likely to resign from the Congress and join the BJP during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Gujarat, sources aware of the matter said.

Some Congress leaders claim that the BJP is orchestrating resignations to divert attention from the Nyay Yatra that will enter Gujarat on March 7 and cover 400 kilometres in seven districts in four days before crossing over to Maharashtra.