Rahul to contest LS Polls from Amethi: UP Congress leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the 'Jan Vishwas Rally', at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna
AMETHI: An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani.

He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

