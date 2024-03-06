SAD factions join hands, may enter into alliance with BJP ahead of polls

CHANDIGARH: A ‘ghar wapsi’ in Punjab: The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukat) led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has merged into SAD led by Sukhbir Singh Badal.
The SAD chief appealed to Dhindsa to take on responsibility as a SAD patron since he was the senior-most Akali leader after the passing away of Parkash Singh Badal. The merger appears to have brightened the prospects of a SAD-BJP tie-up once again.
Dhindsa said the merger meant joint responsibility to enable Punjab to get back on the rails, adding it was the result of an overwhelming feeling among leaders belonging to both sides to unite the Panth (community).
“Moreover, the party felt that Sukhbir Badal has already expressed remorse for the cases of sacrilege that occurred in 2015. I called a meeting of the party’s district presidents on Monday which gave the go-ahead for the merger,’’ he said.
The SAD chief visited Dhindsa’s residence, calling the move as a “merger of two families.” He said Dhindsa was among those who built SAD along with Parkash Singh Badal.
He also assured the Dhindsa group of respect and honour. He welcomed former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa into the party fold on the occasion while appreciating the leader’s contribution to Punjab.
When asked whether SAD would be back in an alliance with BJP, Badal tried to be evasive. “Our alliance with BSP is continuing, I read only in the media that we are tying up with BJP, please do not worry about us.’’
Badal also appealed to all SAD leaders who had left the party to rejoin, saying “SAD alone is capable of safeguarding the aspirations of Punjabis. I am ready to apologize to everyone (over the sacrilege incidents).”