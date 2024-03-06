SAD factions join hands, may enter into alliance with BJP ahead of polls

Dhindsa said the merger meant joint responsibility to enable Punjab to get back on the rails, adding it was the result of an overwhelming feeling among leaders belonging to both sides to unite the Panth (community).

“Moreover, the party felt that Sukhbir Badal has already expressed remorse for the cases of sacrilege that occurred in 2015. I called a meeting of the party’s district presidents on Monday which gave the go-ahead for the merger,’’ he said.

The SAD chief visited Dhindsa’s residence, calling the move as a “merger of two families.” He said Dhindsa was among those who built SAD along with Parkash Singh Badal.