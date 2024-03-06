Storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of Bengal: PM Modi

BARASAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the “storm of Sandeshkhali” will reach every part of West Bengal, asserting that 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling TMC in the state.

Modi, while addressing a rally here, said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali “is a matter of shame”.

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

“TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are angry. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for opposing the Calcutta High Court's order to hand over custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI and called it a matter of "great shame".

Addressing a press conference, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the high court's order "highlights its value system".

Puri said the TMC are not denying the offence but also giving Sheikh political cover.

BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said it is shameful that such a development is happening in a state ruled by a woman chief minister, a reference to TMC president Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from PTI)