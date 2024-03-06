Tapas Roy joins BJP after quitting TMC

KOLKATA: Disgruntled TMC MLA Tapas Roy, who resigned from all posts of the party two days ago, joined the BJP on Wednesday. He was handed over the flag of the saffron camp in presence of BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at the party’s Salt Lake office.

“From now, I am a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s family. Being a member of the BJP family, I will fulfil my responsibilities till the last day of my life,” said Roy after joining the saffron camp.

Though Roy had tendered his resignation from the post of MLA, Baranagar, but it was not accepted because of some “technical” issues in the letter submitted by him. The Speaker of the Assembly asked him to submit his resignation letter again on Friday.

Expressing his discontent over the way his party handled the Sandeshkhali episode and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s silence following Enforcement Directorate’s raid at his residence, veteran TMC leader and MLA Tapas Roy on Monday quit the party and resigned from his post as a lawmaker in the West Bengal Assembly.

Tapas Roy was first elected as MLA on the Congress ticket in 1996 from the Vidyasagar assembly constituency. Roy won the 2001 assembly elections on a TMC ticket from Bara Bazar. He moved to Baranagar assembly constituency in North 24 Paraganas district in 2011 and had been a TMC legislator from the seat since then. Roy was also the deputy chief whip of TMC.