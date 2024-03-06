Yogi expands cabinet, inducts Rajbhar among 4

LUCKNOW: In the first expansion of Yogi cabinet since 2022 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, four new ministers, including Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, BJP MLC Dara Singh Chauhan, RLD MLA from Purkazi Anil Kumar and BJP’s Sahibabad MLA Sunil Sharma, were administered the oath of office and secrecy here on Tuesday.

With this, the number of ministers in the Yogi government has risen to 57. The much-awaited expansion of Yogi cabinet came through as mutually agreed pre-conditions with allies like SBSP and RLD who have been inducted into NDA recently with an intent to firm up the position of the ruling alliance in UP, one of the most significant states of the country, when the Lok Sabha election is knocking at the door.