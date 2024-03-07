Centre issues rules on exotic wild species held in captivity

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified rules related to possessing and breeding of exotic wild animals in captivity. These rules are framed under Section 49M of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

India lacked such regulations to keep check on keeping and breeding of highly endangered exotic wild animals. The issue came to limelight across the globe when the pandemic broke out when it was assumed that the Covid-19 was a ‘zoonotic disease’ which got spillover from China’s Wuhan wet market.

Since then, several countries recognized the illegal wildlife trade, which could pose a serious risk to the human population. For instance, China banned illegal trade and consumption of wild animals; Vietnam temporarily banned imports of wildlife and wildlife products. Bolivia passed a resolution of prohibition on using wild animals for food and medicines.