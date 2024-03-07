Congress, allies misguided people of J&K on Article 370: PM Modi in Srinagar, first visit since 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, addressing a public rally in Srinagar where hundreds of people gathered at the city's Bakshi stadium on Thursday.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi claimed that Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development and breathing freely after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019 and added that a developed Jammu and Kashmir is a "priority" for developed India.

"Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely," Modi said at the rally.

Modi also claimed that the Congress and its allies were "misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation on Article 370 for a long time."

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of the country, the prime minister said the path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from tourism possibilities and the empowerment of farmers.

As part of his visit, Modi unveiled multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and participated in the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme.

"Today, I got the opportunity to inaugurate several development projects related to tourism... the power of development, tourism possibilities, the empowerment of farmers, and the leadership of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from here. J&K is not just a region, it is the forehead of India. Viksit J&K is the priority of Viksit Bharat," Modi said during his address.