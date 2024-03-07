Congress, allies misguided people of J&K on Article 370: PM Modi in Srinagar, first visit since 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, addressing a public rally in Srinagar where hundreds of people gathered at the city's Bakshi stadium on Thursday.
Addressing the crowd, PM Modi claimed that Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development and breathing freely after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019 and added that a developed Jammu and Kashmir is a "priority" for developed India.
"Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely," Modi said at the rally.
Modi also claimed that the Congress and its allies were "misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation on Article 370 for a long time."
Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of the country, the prime minister said the path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from tourism possibilities and the empowerment of farmers.
As part of his visit, Modi unveiled multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and participated in the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme.
"Today, I got the opportunity to inaugurate several development projects related to tourism... the power of development, tourism possibilities, the empowerment of farmers, and the leadership of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from here. J&K is not just a region, it is the forehead of India. Viksit J&K is the priority of Viksit Bharat," Modi said during his address.
The prime minister also inaugurated initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in the Union Territory.
Modi launched nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1,400 crore under the 'Swadesh Darshan' and 'PRASHAD' (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.
He also launched the 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll' and the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora' campaign, besides announcing tourist destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme.
The prime minister also launched 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country.
Modi will distribute appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and also interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs, an official statement said.
In a step that will provide a major boost to the agri-economy of the region, Modi will launch the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, it said. It would cover the full spectrum of activities in three major domains: horticulture, agriculture and livestock husbandry, according to the statement.
With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner and opposition parties seeking an announcement on assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister's scheduled visit has acquired a keen political dimension in terms of what he might have to say on the issue.
Officials said tight security arrangements were in place but there were no restrictions on the movement of people. Life was normal across the Kashmir valley and most of the shops and other business establishments were open here, the officials said.
They said there were no restrictions on the movement of people in any part of the valley, except for traffic diversions around the venue of the PM's rally.
Tricolours, BJP flags and hoardings welcoming Modi have been put up along the route that will be taken by Modi. Stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure an incident-free visit, they said.
Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers along the routes to be taken by Modi in Srinagar, while barricades have been set up at several places, they said.
Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance, while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two-kilometre radius around the venue, officials said.
Marine commandos have been deployed in the Jhelum River and Dal Lake to prevent the use of the water bodies for any subversive activities, the officials said.
Several schools in Srinagar were closed for two days, while board examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday have been postponed until next month.
However, the officials said parents and guardians of the students appearing for the CBSE exams are urged to accompany their wards. In case they can't do so, they should ensure that their wards carry roll number slips and identity cards with them.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)