Congress promises to fill 30 lakh vacant govt posts, apprenticeships for youths if voted to power

JAIPUR: The Congress on Thursday promised the right to employment as well as apprenticeships for youths in a series of assurances made by its leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara.

If the party is voted power in the Lok Sabha elections, 30 lakh vacant government posts will be filled, and a law will be enacted to curb government recruitment examination question paper leaks, he said, addressing a gathering during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The former Congress chief also promised a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops to farmers, social security for gig workers and a Rs 5,000 crore fund for startups.

The Congress will provide the right to employment, Gandhi said.