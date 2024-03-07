Everything possible in politics & all doors are open, says Vikramaditya
CHANDIGARH: Days after meeting the six rebel Congress MLAs who were disqualified from the Assembly under the anti-defection law, Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “Everything is possible in politics, and all doors are open.”
Singh stated that he was officially assigned the responsibility of meeting the rebels, and he had fulfilled his duty. He returned to Shimla after engaging in discussions with senior Congress leaders in the national capital, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and holding talks with the six rebel MLAs in Panchkula.
Furthermore, Singh informed that he had apprised the party high command of the current situation as it was his moral duty, which he had fulfilled. “I have conveyed the views of the Congress rebels to the high command and vice versa,” he added.
Rebel Congress MLA Rajinder Rana resigned today as the working president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC). “I wished for justice, but received only humiliation,” said Rana in a Facebook post.
He further wrote, “You are well aware of the political developments taking place in the state in the last few days, and I am writing this post to apprise you of a hidden conspiracy because my commitment, attachment, loyalty, dedication, trust, and responsibility are towards you, not to some dwarf emperor sitting at the pinnacle of power,” he said.
“You will remember the promises we had made to you as Congress workers during the Himachal election. You voted for us, believing in our promises, and gave us an opportunity to turn our promises into reality. But what is the reality of those promises today? he added.