Everything possible in politics & all doors are open, says Vikramaditya

CHANDIGARH: Days after meeting the six rebel Congress MLAs who were disqualified from the Assembly under the anti-defection law, Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “Everything is possible in politics, and all doors are open.”

Singh stated that he was officially assigned the responsibility of meeting the rebels, and he had fulfilled his duty. He returned to Shimla after engaging in discussions with senior Congress leaders in the national capital, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and holding talks with the six rebel MLAs in Panchkula.

Furthermore, Singh informed that he had apprised the party high command of the current situation as it was his moral duty, which he had fulfilled. “I have conveyed the views of the Congress rebels to the high command and vice versa,” he added.