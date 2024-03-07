Gujarat: ‘Quit Congress’ saga continues

AHMEDABAD: In a further blow to the Gujarat unit of Congress, another MLA from Saurashtra’s Manavdar and Patidar leader Arvind Ladani submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Wednesday.
Ladani, a first-time MLA from Manavadar seat in Junagadh district, isn’t alone in ditching his party. Another leader, Ishwar Parmar of Dahod -- from where Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra is to enter Gujarat – also stepped down as the party’s city president, alleging misbehaviour by local party members.
The fourth Congress MLA to quit in the previous three months, Ladani is said to be joining the BJP. With the latest resignation, Congress’ adequate strength in the 182-member assembly has come down to 13.
A close ally of Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia, who deserted the grand old party on Tuesday, Ladani was elected to the Assembly after defeating Jawahar Chavda, who quit the Congress to join the BJP in the 2022 election. “I asked the people of my constituency, and after hearing their opinions, I decided to resign from the Congress. I will not join another party with any terms and conditions,” Arvind Ladani told the media after resigning. With 48 assembly and seven Lok Sabha seats, the Saurashtra zone plays a significant role in Gujarat’s political scenario.
In the 2022 Assembly elections, there were only three Congress MLAs in the 48 seats in Saurashtra. Now, with Porbandar MLA Modhwadia joining the BJP, followed by Ladani’s resignation earlier in the day, only one Congress MLA from Somnath, Vimal Chudasama, in Saurashtra is left. During the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress enjoyed a strong position in Saurashtra. Held against Patidar agitation for OBC status, the BJP suffered the maximum loss in the region in the polls.
The Congress won 28 seats, up from 15 in the previous election, and limited the BJP’s victory count to 99 in the 182-member assembly. The Congress won 77 seats, marking its best performance since 1995. Led by Rahul Gandhi, his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter the state on Thursday afternoon.
Only 1 left in Saurashtra
