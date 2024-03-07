Gujarat: ‘Quit Congress’ saga continues

AHMEDABAD: In a further blow to the Gujarat unit of Congress, another MLA from Saurashtra’s Manavdar and Patidar leader Arvind Ladani submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Wednesday.

Ladani, a first-time MLA from Manavadar seat in Junagadh district, isn’t alone in ditching his party. Another leader, Ishwar Parmar of Dahod -- from where Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra is to enter Gujarat – also stepped down as the party’s city president, alleging misbehaviour by local party members.

The fourth Congress MLA to quit in the previous three months, Ladani is said to be joining the BJP. With the latest resignation, Congress’ adequate strength in the 182-member assembly has come down to 13.