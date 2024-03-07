If one person takes different stand, it doesn't mean family has split: Supriya Sule

PUNE: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has said if one member of a large family takes a different stand, it does not mean there is a split within the family.

She also noted that BJP leaders these days do not talk about alleged corruption of her party.

Sule, however, did not name Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with his uncle and Sule's father Sharad Pawar last year to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

"Our family has around 120 to 125 members, including small kids, and in such a big family, if one person puts forth a different opinion, it does not signify a split," Sule told reporters in Pune on Wednesday.